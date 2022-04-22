RSCC Education Department to host Open House

Roane State Community College’s Education Department is hosting an open house this month for anyone interested in pursuing a career in education.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET in room 224 of the O’Brien Building on the Roane County Campus.

Everyone is invited to attend and learn more about teaching and other opportunities within the field of education. High school students who may be considering this career path will especially benefit from the information provided during the open house.

“Our local school systems, students, and families are all feeling the impact of the nationwide teacher shortage – East Tennessee is no exception,” explained Stacie Bradshaw, an associate professor of education at Roane State. “We’re hoping to spread the word about programs available here at RSCC which will open doors for students as they begin their journey to one of the most rewarding and creative jobs they will ever have.”

Roane State’s Education Department offers classes for students transferring to a four-year university to complete a bachelor’s degree and obtain a teaching license. Programs for early childhood (Pre-K-3rd grade), elementary (grades K-5), and secondary (grades 6-12) education, special education, and physical education are all currently offered.

Additionally, 2+2 programs with Tennessee Technological University are available for those pursuing elementary education as well as secondary education with concentrations in chemistry and math. Students complete the first two years of coursework at RSCC working toward their associate degree.

Pre-registration is not required for the April 30th open house. Attendees are welcome to drop in anytime during the event. Light refreshments will be served. For additional information, please contact Stacie Bradshaw at bradshawsn@roanestate.edu.

Learn more about the RSCC Education Department online at roanestate.edu/education.