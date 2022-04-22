RSCC Education Department to host Open House

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Roane State Community College’s Education Department is hosting an open house this month for anyone interested in pursuing a career in education. 

The event will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET in room 224 of the O’Brien Building on the Roane County Campus. 

Everyone is invited to attend and learn more about teaching and other opportunities within the field of education. High school students who may be considering this career path will especially benefit from the information provided during the open house. 

“Our local school systems, students, and families are all feeling the impact of the nationwide teacher shortage – East Tennessee is no exception,” explained Stacie Bradshaw, an associate professor of education at Roane State. “We’re hoping to spread the word about programs available here at RSCC which will open doors for students as they begin their journey to one of the most rewarding and creative jobs they will ever have.” 

Roane State’s Education Department offers classes for students transferring to a four-year university to complete a bachelor’s degree and obtain a teaching license. Programs for early childhood (Pre-K-3rd grade), elementary (grades K-5), and secondary (grades 6-12) education, special education, and physical education are all currently offered. 

Additionally, 2+2 programs with Tennessee Technological University are available for those pursuing elementary education as well as secondary education with concentrations in chemistry and math. Students complete the first two years of coursework at RSCC working toward their associate degree. 

Pre-registration is not required for the April 30th open house. Attendees are welcome to drop in anytime during the event. Light refreshments will be served. For additional information, please contact Stacie Bradshaw at bradshawsn@roanestate.edu

Learn more about the RSCC Education Department online at roanestate.edu/education.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Unemployment falls in 92 TN counties in March

Newly released unemployment data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) showed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.