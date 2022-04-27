Ronald W Brummitt, 68, of Clinton

Ronald W Brummitt, 68, of Clinton passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born on January 30, 1954. His loss will be greatly felt by his wife of 41 years, Sherry Brummitt.

He is survived by his father-in-law Leroy Smelcher, his three children – Kristie Mubarak, Ronald Brummitt Jr, and Ashley Noe. He is also survived by his five grandchildren – Matt and Emma Brummitt, Garrett Brummitt, Belle, and Lulu Mubarak, as well as his great-granddaughter Ellianna Grace.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 5-7 PM with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Ottis C. Ball officiating. www.holleygamble.com

