Roane Alliance Gala set for May 6th

(Submitted) The Roane Alliance Gala is just one month away! This annual event has become not only the County’s largest gathering, but also the premier event to attend in the year! Join the Roane Alliance as we celebrate Roane County’s successes & accomplishments at The Barn at Maple Creek on Friday, May 6, 2022. The Roane Chamber’s Business Awards and the Roane County Industrial Board’s Industry of the Year will be recognized during this special night. Tickets and tables can be reserved at RSVP@roanealliance.org or 865-376-2093 x200. Seats are getting limited and traditionally sell-out so it is recommended you act now.

The theme is Diamonds & Denim, with the evening beginning at 6 pm with a wine reception, followed by dinner, awards ceremony and live auction. Enjoy an evening with friends, network with community leaders and stakeholders, capture special memories on the red carpet and roaming selfie stations, and bid on trips, jewelry, memorabilia, guns and more! Roane County’s own Celebrity Kent Stephens will be back as the Master of Ceremonies and it wouldn’t be the same without Roane’s favorite auctioneer, Bear Stephenson. Join us as we celebrate your fellow businesses and leaders as they are honored as the best of the best.

For more information, visit www.RoaneAlliance.org/Gala. The Roane Alliance mission is to create an environment and voice that promotes job creation, economic development, enhanced quality of life, education and workforce development. For more about the Alliance and its partners, please call 865-376-2093 or visit www.roanealliance.org.