Reminder: AC GOP holding monthly meeting, candidate forum tonight

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

This evening (Thursday, April 21st) is the regular monthly meeting of the Anderson County Republican Party. Following brief business, there will be a forum for those candidates in contested races on the May 3rd ballot with early voting going on now. 

In its announcement of the meeting, party officials write, “to be clear, some candidates are otherwise busy on their campaigns and will not be present.”

The meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 pm at the Clinton Church of God at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton.

