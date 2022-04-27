Public comment period extended for proposed changes at GSMNP

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced on Tuesday that the public comment period on the proposed Smokies Parking Tag, camping fee, and day-use facility rate changes has been extended through May 11 due to an upcoming network outage that is scheduled to occur from April 29 through May 1. The online portal for comment submissions won’t be accessible during this four-day outage. Written comments can continue to be submitted throughout the comment period.

Comments may be submitted online through the following portal or via postal mail through May 11:

Online Submission Portal (preferred method):

Visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GRSMfeeproposal2023

Select “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar, open the Proposed Smokies Fee Program Changes for 2023 folder, and click on the green “Comment Now” button to access the online commenting form.

Postal Mail

Send comments to:

Superintendent Cassius Cash

Attn: 2023 Smokies Fee Program Changes Proposal

107 Park Headquarters Road

Gatlinburg, TN 37738