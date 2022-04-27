Public comment period extended for proposed changes at GSMNP

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced on Tuesday that the public comment period on the proposed Smokies Parking Tag, camping fee, and day-use facility rate changes has been extended through May 11 due to an upcoming network outage that is scheduled to occur from April 29 through May 1. The online portal for comment submissions won’t be accessible during this four-day outage. Written comments can continue to be submitted throughout the comment period.

Comments may be submitted online through the following portal or via postal mail through May 11:

Online Submission Portal (preferred method):  

Visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GRSMfeeproposal2023 

Select “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar, open the Proposed Smokies Fee Program Changes for 2023 folder, and click on the green “Comment Now” button to access the online commenting form.   

Postal Mail  

Send comments to:  

Superintendent Cassius Cash  

Attn: 2023 Smokies Fee Program Changes Proposal 

107 Park Headquarters Road 

Gatlinburg, TN 37738 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Anderson County Board of Trustees meeting announcement

The Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. on May …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.