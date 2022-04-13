Play on! State says soil testing shows that the Claxton playground is safe for kids

A playground in Claxton poses “no risk to children,” according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

After nearby residents raised concerns over the safety of the Kids Palace Playground in Claxton due to its proximity to TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Plant, the Anderson County government asked state officials to test the property that is leased from the utility for contamination. Specifically, the tests were looking for coal ash residue, heavy metals, and other substances that might potentially pose a risk to the public as a result of activity at the coal-fired power plant.

In a letter sent to County Commission Chairman Josh Anderson and Mayor Terry Frank on Monday, TDH says that their tests of soil samples collected in December determined that there is “no risk to children playing at the playground.” The agency does recommend that the park follow a “maintenance plan to ensure there is always good grass, soil, or mulch cover over the ground.”

The County Mayor’s Office released a portion of the report this morning, which reads in part: “The Tennessee Department of Health’s Environmental Epidemiology Program reached one important conclusion about the Claxton Community Park and Playground.

There is not a risk of children having harmful health effects from using the park and playground. Surface soils, mulch, and sand were tested to protect the children who play at the park and playground. The percent of coal ash, metals, metalloids, radionuclides, and general chemical properties were tested for each of sixteen five-point composite soil samples. Fourteen of sixteen samples from the playground area were 98% to 100% coal ash-free. The Claxton Community Park has normal soil, mulch, and sand on the surface of the ground. This is appropriate for a place where children often play. There were a few places where the soil was worn away in the playground and the underlying geofiber layers were torn. The soil samples intentionally collected and tested from these worn areas were 94% to 91% coal ash-free. Proper maintenance designed to keep any coal ash residuals below the geofiber layers and mulch will ensure that there is no exposure.

The Claxton Community Park and Playground can continue to be a place for children to play and their families to enjoy.”

Coal ash contains numerous harmful substances, which at high enough levels, can lead to health problems, some of them potentially very serious.

County Commissioner Tracy Wandell, whose District 1 includes the Claxton community, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the Anderson County Conservation Board has already made some maintenance-related upgrades and thanked community members for their patience as they waited for a response.

You can find the full report as well as the cover letter from Joseph George, the state Department of Health’s environmental health assessor, posted online at andersoncountytn.gov under the “News” section on the home page.