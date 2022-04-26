‘Paws For A Cause” Saturday in Clinton

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 68 Views

The community is invited to bring your two- and four-legged family and friends to “Paws for a Cause” at the Carden Farm Dog Park in South Clinton this Saturday.

This event, which is in its second year, will benefit pets and their people across East Tennessee and is presented in partnership with Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation (AC ARF) and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley (HSTV).

It will be held from 10 am to 3 pm this Saturday, April 30th, at the Carden Farm Dog Park.

Join other animal lovers for a fun, family-friendly day packed with local vendors, pet welfare education opportunities, food trucks, K9 demonstrations, adoptions on-site through East Tennessee shelters and rescues, as well as low-cost vaccines and microchip services.

AC ARF, HSTV, and the City of Clinton have joined to provide a day packed full of fun for the entire family, including some education about pet welfare along the way.

All funds raised will go toward vet care, pet food, and pet help for local animals.

For much more information about Saturday’s event, and more on the Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation, follow this link to their website.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

State recommends residents shore up safety, check home insurance policies this spring

(TDCI press release)  With spring now in full force, many Tennesseans across the Volunteer State …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.