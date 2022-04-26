‘Paws For A Cause” Saturday in Clinton

The community is invited to bring your two- and four-legged family and friends to “Paws for a Cause” at the Carden Farm Dog Park in South Clinton this Saturday.

This event, which is in its second year, will benefit pets and their people across East Tennessee and is presented in partnership with Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation (AC ARF) and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley (HSTV).

It will be held from 10 am to 3 pm this Saturday, April 30th, at the Carden Farm Dog Park.

Join other animal lovers for a fun, family-friendly day packed with local vendors, pet welfare education opportunities, food trucks, K9 demonstrations, adoptions on-site through East Tennessee shelters and rescues, as well as low-cost vaccines and microchip services.

AC ARF, HSTV, and the City of Clinton have joined to provide a day packed full of fun for the entire family, including some education about pet welfare along the way.

All funds raised will go toward vet care, pet food, and pet help for local animals.

For much more information about Saturday’s event, and more on the Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation, follow this link to their website.