ORUUC holding HUGE rummage sale

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 135 Views

Later this month, there will be a HUGE Church Rummage Sale at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church.

The Pre-Sale will be held on Friday, April 15th from 6 to 8 pm, during which time prices will be doubled, and the sale itself will be held on Saturday, April 16th from 9 am to 2 pm with all items priced as marked.

In an announcement, sale organizers say the sale features a “wide variety of donated goods at bargain prices,” including clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, household items, computer equipment, art, books, furniture, knickknacks, tools, gardening supplies, and more!

The church is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, and if you would like more information, call 865-483-6761.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CHS Football golf tourney April 23rd

The Clinton High School Dragon Football Team’s annual Golf Tournament will be held later this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.