ORUUC holding HUGE rummage sale

Later this month, there will be a HUGE Church Rummage Sale at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church.

The Pre-Sale will be held on Friday, April 15th from 6 to 8 pm, during which time prices will be doubled, and the sale itself will be held on Saturday, April 16th from 9 am to 2 pm with all items priced as marked.

In an announcement, sale organizers say the sale features a “wide variety of donated goods at bargain prices,” including clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, household items, computer equipment, art, books, furniture, knickknacks, tools, gardening supplies, and more!

The church is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, and if you would like more information, call 865-483-6761.