ORPL celebrates National Library Week

(ORPL press release) This week, Oak Ridge Public Library encourages all community members to visit their library in person or online. In celebration of National Library Week, Oak Ridge Public Library is proud to unveil a new website, connecting you with programs, services, and collections curated specifically for Oak Ridgers. The new website highlights new services on offer as well as new community partnerships, such as the Foothills Craft Guild’s ongoing displays in the lobby of the library. With the new website, patrons will be able to register for a library card online, request a reference appointment with a reference librarian, and have greater ease of access to all of the library’s services.

April 3-9, 2022, is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.

Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources, and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. Oak Ridge Public Library is supporting the community with services such as circulating wi-fi hotspots, our seed library which connects our community gardens and helps battle food insecurity, and our Thursday Tech talks, which give scientists at ORNL a chance to tell the public about their research.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online, following them on social media, and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit our new website at orpl.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.