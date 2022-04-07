ORPD: One killed, one hurt in Wednesday crash

Oak Ridge Police say that one person was killed and another injured in a two-car crash early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the accident happened shortly before 7 am at the intersection of Highway 58 and Blair Road in the western portion of the city. Details of exactly what happened to cause the crash are still being investigated, but police said Wednesday that the driver of one car died at the scene while the driver of the other vehicle sustained what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Both drivers were the lone occupants of their respective vehicles. The names of those involved had not been released as of the time this story was published, but we will update you with any information as it becomes available.

In addition to Oak Ridge Police and Fire units, personnel also responded from the Anderson County EMS and the city Public Works Department, who assisted with traffic control.