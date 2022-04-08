ORPD IDs victim in deadly Wednesday crash

The Oak Ridge Police Department on Thursday identified the driver killed in a two-car collision Wednesday morning as a 23-year-old Norris man.

The accident happened just before 7 am Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 58 and Blair Road and involved two vehicles.  The driver of one vehicle, 23-year-old Trevor Jordan of Norris, died in the crash.  The driver of the second vehicle sustained what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries, and was taken to an area hospital.

Details of the crash itself have not been made available, and the ORPD says its investigation is continuing.

