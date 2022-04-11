ORHS Choral Ensemble directed by Amanda Ragan perform at State Capitol April 7, 2022 (photo submitted)

ORHS Choral Ensemble performs at Capitol

Jim Harris 4 seconds ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

The Oak Ridge High School Choral Ensemble performed for the Tennessee General Assembly at the state capitol in Nashville on Thursday, April 7th.

The group performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Mojuba” and a three-song medley that included “My Tennessee Mountain Home,” “Tennessee Waltz” and “Rocky Top.”

Students in attendance included Ian Bailey, MacKenna Berryhill, Bekweri Bush, Anthony DeMarco, Caroline Elliott, Emmaline Estep, Wes Hano, Katie Hayes, Brooke Kizzire, Jack Lloyd, Amira McCall, Max Mishler, Keagan Nussbaum, Eli Roth, Lindsay Russell, Landen Sheets, Gwen Vickery, Connor Wilson, and Anna Younger.   

The Choral Ensemble is led by Amanda Ragan.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Yager, Eby winners of Muddy Boot Awards

(ETEC press release)  The East Tennessee Economic Council (ETEC) presented Muddy Boot Awards last Friday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.