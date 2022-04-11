ORHS Choral Ensemble performs at Capitol

The Oak Ridge High School Choral Ensemble performed for the Tennessee General Assembly at the state capitol in Nashville on Thursday, April 7th.

The group performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Mojuba” and a three-song medley that included “My Tennessee Mountain Home,” “Tennessee Waltz” and “Rocky Top.”

Students in attendance included Ian Bailey, MacKenna Berryhill, Bekweri Bush, Anthony DeMarco, Caroline Elliott, Emmaline Estep, Wes Hano, Katie Hayes, Brooke Kizzire, Jack Lloyd, Amira McCall, Max Mishler, Keagan Nussbaum, Eli Roth, Lindsay Russell, Landen Sheets, Gwen Vickery, Connor Wilson, and Anna Younger.

The Choral Ensemble is led by Amanda Ragan.