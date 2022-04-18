ORCB to perform ‘Sounds of Spring’ April 24th

The Oak Ridge Community Band will hold its first full-band concert of 2022 on Sunday, April 24, at 3:30 p.m.

Because we were unable to perform our February concert due to the pandemic and in the interests of performing as safely as possible, the April 24th “Sounds of Spring” concert will not be held indoors, but rather outdoors at the A.K. Bissell Park Pavillion behind the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

This concert is not part of the annual summer series of concerts, which will begin on Memorial Day, May 30. The program for April 24 will be well-known classical numbers but will also include a march and a contemporary clarinet “special” that the public will not want to miss.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating in the park around the Performing Arts Pavilion.

There is no admission fee, but donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org.