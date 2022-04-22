OR Youth Advisory Board, Razzleberry’s partner for Ukraine benefit concert

(OR YAB press release) The Youth Advisory Board of Oak Ridge (YAB) is sponsoring a FREE benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees currently living in Rabka-Zdroj, Poland. The concert will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 4:30 pm-9:00 pm at the A.K. Bissell Park Amphitheater. People of all ages are invited to enjoy a night filled with music and dance. Local talent will be taking to the stage to show support for the people of Ukraine and Poland. This event is produced in partnership with Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab, which will be providing free ice cream.

Donations are not required to attend, but donation boxes will be provided onsite. Donations can also be accepted digitally through a link to The United Way of Anderson County. All donations will go directly to the city of Rabka-Zdroj, Poland to support the 1,500 Ukrainian refugees being housed there. The money will provide basic needs and medical treatment for families and orphaned children who have been displaced from their homes due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Direct Link for online donation: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=7YY8WWFRBXX2G

Entertainment schedule:

4:30 Event starts

5:00 Oak Ridge Dance Academy Dancers

6:00 Oak Ridge Community Band

7:00 Solstice Band

8:00 Camo Brian

With DJ KSwift

For more information, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.