OR announces TRISO-X to locate in Horizon Center

(City of Oak Ridge press release) During the April 4, 2022, meeting of the Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board (IDB), TRISO-X President Dr. Pete Pappano announced that his company had selected Horizon Center Site 6A as the home for their TRISO-X Fuel Fabrication Facility (TF3).

This project is part of the Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. The TF3 will be a first-of-its-kind facility, producing Tristructural Isotropic (TRISO) fuel for nuclear reactors.

“The Department of Energy calls TRISO the most robust nuclear fuel on Earth,” said Dr. Pappano, “TRISO is a technology that’s been developed and improved over 60 years.”

“The City of Oak Ridge welcomes TRISO-X to our community, and we are pleased to be part of the team that supports their vital work,” said Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch. “Oak Ridge has a history of leading the world in advanced nuclear technologies. The expertise and resources are here to assist this innovative company as they fabricate fuel for the next generation of safe and reliable energy production.”

The TF3 will be a 500,000 sq. ft. facility producing 8 metric tons of fuel per year. The TF3 is expected to generate over 400 jobs and contribute nearly $300 million of investment into the community. The company plans to begin site preparation and construction in 2022, with the intent to have Nuclear Regulatory Agency commissioning and start-up as early as 2025. TRISO-X also expects to expand the production capacity to 16 metric tons per year in the 2030s.

More information is available from X-Energy and can be found at https://x-energy.com/media/news-releases/x-energy-triso-x-selects-oak-ridge-horizon-center-for-first-commercial-advanced-reactor-fuel-fabrication-facility-in-north-america.