OR announces Storm Drain Chalk-Off 2022 Winners

The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater and the Healthy Waters Program have announced their Storm Drain Chalk-Off 2022 Winners.

1st Place Jackson Square – Katelyn Woody and Emma Pelfrey

2nd Place Jackson Square – Aurora Sarchet

1st Place Youth – Abigail Vanover (Mr. Alexander’s class ORHS)

1st Place Child – Anna Pickel

In the announcement, organizers said, “Congratulations to our winners and thank you to everyone who submitted chalk art for this year’s competition! All our entrants helped spread the word that we need to ‘Keep it Clean ‘Cause We’re All Downstream!’”

You can view all of the entries for the Chalk-Off by following this link.

