1st Place - Katelyn Woody and Emma Pelfrey

OR announces Storm Drain Chalk-Off 2022 Winners

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater and the Healthy Waters Program have announced their Storm Drain Chalk-Off 2022 Winners.
1st Place Jackson Square – Katelyn Woody and Emma Pelfrey
2nd Place Jackson Square – Aurora Sarchet
1st Place Youth – Abigail Vanover (Mr. Alexander’s class ORHS)
1st Place Child – Anna Pickel
In the announcement, organizers said, “Congratulations to our winners and thank you to everyone who submitted chalk art for this year’s competition! All our entrants helped spread the word that we need to ‘Keep it Clean ‘Cause We’re All Downstream!’”
You can view all of the entries for the Chalk-Off by following this link.   

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Today is the FINAL day of early voting

Today is the final day to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Tennessee. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.