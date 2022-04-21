One week of early voting is in the books

Early voting for the May 3rd primary elections across Tennessee continues through April 28th.

Wednesday in Anderson County, 251 people hit the polls, with 237 of them voting in the Republican primary and 14 of them participating in the Democratic primary.  Through the first seven days of early voting, 1707 people have cast ballots.  As one might expect, with several contested races on the Republican ballot and no candidates of any kind on the Democratic ballot for the primary, the vast majority of the county’s early voters—1648—have voted in the GOP primary, compared to a mere 59 Democrats.

In Anderson County, early voting hours on weekdays are from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.  The locations are the Anderson County Fair Association building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Norris/Andersonville.

Anderson County voters are reminded that during early voting, they may cast their ballot at any one of those sites.  On Election Day, voters must go to their specific voting precinct.

For a complete look at the ballot for the May 3rd primary election in Anderson County, and even more information, visit www.acelect.com

The last day to request an absentee ballot in time to participate in the primary is April 26th

