NRC seeks public comment on proposed nuclear test reactor

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is looking for comments on a proposed nuclear test reactor in west Oak Ridge.

The deadline for those comments is April 19th.

The reactor is being planned by the company Kairos and will be called “Hermes.” Officials say it would be a “low-power test reactor,” meaning that it will not generate power for the electrical grid, but instead test technologies related to the development of the company’s fluoride salt-cooled, high-temperature reactor (KP-FHR) technology, according to the NRC website. If approved, the reactor will be at the East Tennessee Technology Park in west Oak Ridge on the city’s Roane County side.

The NRC’s website for the project https://www.nrc.gov/reactors/non-power/hermes-kairos.html contains information and documents related to the new reactor.

NRC officials are looking for any potential issues that might need to be investigated as part of a pending Environmental Impact Statement.

Citizens can email comments to KairosHermes-CPEIS@nrc.gov.

You may also mail them to:

Office of Administration,

Mail Stop TWFN-7-A60M,

US Nuclear Regulatory Commission,

Washington, DC 20555-0001,

ATTN: Program Management, Announcements and Editing Staff.

When submitting a comment, the NRC asks that you provide your name and email address so that the NRC may provide you with a copy of the draft and final Environmental Impact Statement.