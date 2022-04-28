NPS marks Building 9731 at Y-12

Jim Harris

Officials gathered at Y-12 in Oak Ridge on Wednesday for a special ceremony marking a historic building.

Building 9731 was the first building constructed at what is now the Y-12 National Security Complex in 1943, as part of the Manhattan Project, and served as the Pilot Plant for nine facilities used to separate enriched uranium that was then used in the atomic bombs dropped on Japan at the end of World War II.

As part of the Manhattan Project National Historic Park, the National Park Service unveiled a sign Wednesday recognizing the building’s historic significance.

Building 9731 is being renovated to continue one of its main roles during the Manhattan Project era, namely to be used in the future as a training facility for Y-12 employees

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC is the managing and operating contractor for Y-12.

