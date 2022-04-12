Photo from City of Norris website (By Keith Haverkamp)

‘Norris Shines,’ Lions Club victims of storage unit theft, donations sought

The “Norris Shines” organization is in need of donations after Christmas lights and holiday decorations were stolen from B&C Storage in Norris, according to a press release.

Officials said the incident was reported Saturday morning by a member of the Norris Lions Club, whose storage unit was broken into.  Officials say the Lions Club had allowed the Norris Shines organization to store its lights and decorations at no charge.

Officials said that over 11,000 Christmas lights, a dozen holiday wreaths, a Christmas tree, as well as many other decorations, including American flags belonging to the Lions Club and heavy-duty electrical cords were stolen

Since 2020, the Norris Shines committee has placed thousands of holiday lights in Norris and encourages the community to decorate their homes and yards with lights, wreaths, garlands, inflatables, and Christmas trees so residents and visitors can enjoy a bright colorful Christmas light “driving tour” throughout the city.

The Norris Shines committee is now trying to raise money to replace the stolen decorations and lights.  If you would like to help out, please send checks to

Norris Woman’s Club

Post Office Box 1154

Norris, TN 37828. 

Cash or checks are welcomed. Checks should be made out to the Norris Woman’s Club with “Norris Shines” on the “For” line.

For more information, people should reach out to Bonnie Peacock at 865-388-0788 or via email at bonpavo@aol.com.

The Norris Shines Christmas special event is a joint project sponsored by the Norris Woman’s Club, the Norris Recreation Commission, and Keep Norris Beautiful, a working beautification committee under Keep Anderson County Beautiful.

The theft remains under investigation.

