Norma Jane Day, age 67, of Rocky Top, TN was called to her eternal home in Heaven in the early morning hours on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022. Norma and her husband, Glenn, have been married for nearly 51 years and they have Pastored at Gospel Light Church of God for nearly 40 years. Norma loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was very kind-hearted, patient, and selfless. Norma was a loving wife, mother, and mamaw. Her family always came first, and Norma loved to cook dinner for her family every Sunday afternoon. She was a devout Christian and will be remembered as an excellent Sunday School teacher who also had a beautiful singing voice. Norma was the Library Director at Rocky Top Public Library and served her community there for nearly 22 years. She was a firm believer in advocating for her community; she strived to make services available for all who needed them. Above all, Norma had the gift of letting people know that they are loved. She never told someone “Bye” without giving them a hug and saying, “I love you”.

“Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands. She is like the merchants’ ships; she bringeth her food from afar. She riseth also while it is yet night, and giveth meat to her household, and a portion to her maidens. She considereth a field, and buyeth it: with the fruit of her hands she planteth a vineyard. She girdeth her loins with strength, and strengtheneth her arms. She perceiveth that her merchandise is good: her candle goeth not out by night. She layeth her hands to the spindle, and her hands hold the distaff. She stretcheth out her hand to the poor; yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy. She is not afraid of the snow for her household: for all her household are clothed with scarlet. She maketh herself coverings of tapestry; her clothing is silk and purple. Her husband is known in the gates, when he sitteth among the elders of the land. She maketh fine linen, and selleth it; and delivereth girdles unto the merchant. Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all. Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.”

Proverbs 31

Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Elmer Phillips and Myrtle Louise Phillips.

She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Day; son, Caleb Day and wife Josie of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Christy Hibbler and husband Justin of Jacksboro, TN; brother, Kyle Phillips and wife Gail of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Hunter Hibbler, Berklee Day, and Emmalyn Day.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, April 15th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Ron Wagers officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

