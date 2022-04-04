NNSA celebrates groundbreaking for security upgrade project

(NNSA press release)  The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration this week held the groundbreaking of the multiyear Security Infrastructure Revitalization Program at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee. The project will replace a portion of the existing perimeter intrusion detection and assessment system, known as PIDAS, and upgrade other security features.

The PIDAS was first installed at Y-12 in 1988, but the age of the system is not the only driver for the revitalization effort. “SIRP incorporates modern technologies to enhance an already robust security system,” said Associate Administrator for NNSA’s Office of Defense Nuclear Security Jeffrey Johnson. This revitalization and modernization program was championed by NNSA’s Office of Defense Nuclear Security (NA‑70) and designed by Sandia National Laboratory’s Physical Security Center of Excellence.

In addition to replacing a portion of the PIDAS, the project will also upgrade entry booths and modify vehicle and pedestrian access to the protected area. The program also interfaces with other site upgrades, including the West End Protected Area Reduction Project, which broke ground last spring. 

“We’ve been planning some of these projects for several years, so it’s exciting to see them move to implementation,” said Teresa Robbins, NNSA Production Office manager. “This modernization effort enhances our protection of this vital national security facility.”

The SIRP portfolio of projects is anticipated to be complete in late 2025 with a total cost of $100 million.

