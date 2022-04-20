Newfound Gap Road paving project to resume

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that daytime, single-lane closures on Newfound Gap Road will resume on April 25 to complete a paving project along an 8-mile section between Chimneys Picnic Area and Newfound Gap. This work should be complete in three weeks, though work schedules are subject to revision as needed for inclement weather.      

Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road should expect weekday, single-lane closures, and traffic delays starting Monday, April 25. Lane closures are permitted from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Fridays. The lane closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car to lead traffic through work zones. In addition, some parking areas and pull-offs will be closed intermittently. To better accommodate visitors during periods of high visitation, no daytime lane closures will be allowed on weekends and holidays.  Park motorists should expect traffic delays.    

For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

OREM readies COLEX equipment for demolition at Y-12

According to a release from federal cleanup contractor UCOR, the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.