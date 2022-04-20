Newfound Gap Road paving project to resume

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that daytime, single-lane closures on Newfound Gap Road will resume on April 25 to complete a paving project along an 8-mile section between Chimneys Picnic Area and Newfound Gap. This work should be complete in three weeks, though work schedules are subject to revision as needed for inclement weather.

Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road should expect weekday, single-lane closures, and traffic delays starting Monday, April 25. Lane closures are permitted from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Fridays. The lane closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car to lead traffic through work zones. In addition, some parking areas and pull-offs will be closed intermittently. To better accommodate visitors during periods of high visitation, no daytime lane closures will be allowed on weekends and holidays. Park motorists should expect traffic delays.

For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.