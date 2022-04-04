NASCAR: Gibbs moves teammate out of way for XFS win, Hamlin notches first win of ’22 at Richmond

(Holly Cain, NASCAR/MRN.com) Perhaps there was no better place for Denny Hamlin to finally notch his first win of 2022. Much to the pleasure of the fans at Richmond Raceway, the hometown favorite from Chesterfield, Virginia took the lead of the Toyota Owners 400 from William Byron with five laps remaining and held off the field for a .552-second victory over Kevin Harvick and Byron.

It was amazingly Hamlin‘s first top 10 of the 2022 season, though it marked his fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory at the 0.75-mile track — the very place the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota grew up watching NASCAR as a young fan.

It is the sixth win for the JGR Toyota team in the last eight races at the Richmond track — the 18th in the team‘s history there. And it is the third consecutive race there that all four JGR drivers finished in the top 10.

Ultimately, Hamlin, who got new tires with 47 laps to go, was able to dice his way through the field, taking the runner-up spot from his JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. with six laps to go and continue moving forward to dive low and move into the lead around Byron with five laps remaining. Also on fresher tires, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Harvick was able to pass both Byron and Truex to take his best finish of the season as well.

Truex, who has three wins in the last five Richmond races, finished fourth, followed by reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson.

JGR driver Christopher Bell was sixth, followed by Team Penske‘s Ryan Blaney, the pole-sitter who led the first 128 laps of the race — most on the day. Hendrick Motorsports‘ Alex Bowman recovered from a pit road penalty to finish eighth. Kyle Busch recovered from a late-race penalty as well, to claim ninth place and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon was 10th.

For more on Sunday’s race, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR/MRN.com) Ty Gibbs bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, John Hunter Nemechek, out of the lead on the final lap to claim his third NASCAR Xfinity Series race win of the season — by a mere 0.116 seconds over Nemechek in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

The two JGR drivers dominated the afternoon — combining to lead all but one of the 250 laps on the 0.75-mile track — the first short-track test of the season. Nemechek paced the field for a race-high 135 laps in the No. 18 JGR Toyota and was within checkered-flag sight when Gibbs got into him, pushing Nemechek‘s Toyota high up the track and then motoring on for his series-best third win of the season and seventh of his young career.

It was a career day for another teenager as well. Not only did 18-year old JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer earn a career-best third-place finish, but he also secured the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash incentive prize offered by series sponsor Xfinity.

Now the top four eligible drivers from Saturday‘s race in Richmond — Mayer, race winner Gibbs, fourth-place finisher AJ Allmendinger, and fifth-place finisher Riley Herbst will have an opportunity to contend for the prize money next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Although he won‘t be eligible for bonus money, reigning series champion Daniel Hemric had to be happy with his results Saturday. Hemric rallied from the rear of the starting grid to finish sixth, followed by Josh Berry, Brandon Brown, Ryan Sieg, and Parker Retzlaff.

For more on Saturday’s race, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network.