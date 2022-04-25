NASCAR: Chastain, Gragson winners at Talladega

BY HOLLY CAIN (NASCAR/MRN.COM)

One lap. That‘s all it took for Ross Chastain to drop a watermelon and raise a trophy in celebration. The 29-year-old Floridian led only the last — typically frantic — lap in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday to take his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Chastain was running third behind Erik Jones and Kyle Larson with one lap remaining. Larson pulled out of line to the outside, poised to make a pass for the lead. But Jones pulled in front of Larson to block the momentum while Chastain kept his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet steady below them maintaining pace, ultimately pulling away to the win as the other two cars lost momentum battling each other.

“Holy cow, we didn‘t do anything,‘‘ Chastain yelled on his team radio after taking the checkered flag by a mere 0.105 seconds. “We just stayed down there.‘‘

And it worked.

Richard Childress Racing‘s Austin Dillon crossed the line in second, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Kyle Busch while the Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson was able to finish fourth for his first top-five finish in a superspeedway race in 31 tries.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was fifth followed by Jones, who came less than one lap away from giving Petty GMS Motorsports and team owner Richard Petty its first win since 2014.

Larson‘s Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott, a former Talladega winner, finished seventh, followed by former Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, Hendrick‘s Alex Bowman and Stewart-Haas Racing‘s Kevin Harvick.

By Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service

It was an Earnhardt Saturday in Earnhardt country.

Grabbing the lead on a restart in the third overtime, Noah Gragson — driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports — won the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway.

Gragson beat Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, who was driving a black No. 3 Chevrolet in a special appearance for Richard Childress Racing, which fielded Dale Sr.’s car during his heyday.

On the mammoth 2.66-mile track where Dale Sr. won a record 10 times and Dale Jr. added another six, Jeffrey Earnhardt crossed the finish line .131 seconds behind Gragson, who won for the first time at Talladega, the second time this season and the seventh time in his career.

Gragson grabbed the lead when JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier ran out of fuel as he led the field to the third-overtime restart on Lap 123. The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet held the top spot the rest of the way as Earnhardt worked his way forward from his eighth-place restarting position.

Allmendinger had led on the second overtime restart and appeared to have control of the race when Jeremy Clements’ Chevrolet stalled in Turn 2 to cause the 10th and final caution of the race. With his third-place result, however, Allmendinger claimed the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus available to the top finisher among four eligible drivers.

Ryan Sieg and Landon Cassill finished fourth and fifth behind Allmendinger, with Cassill scoring his second straight top-five result. Anthony Alfredo, Riley Herbst, Joe Graf Jr., Myatt Snider and Brett Moffitt completed the top 10.

