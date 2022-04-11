NASCAR: Byron wins Cup race, Jones takes Xfinity checkers

(Reid Spencer, MRN/NASCAR) The first night race for the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway was a cakewalk for Hendrick Motorsports—until a late caution sent the race to overtime, that is.

But William Byron survived a final restart and a mistake on the white-flag lap to win Saturday night‘s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at the 0.526-mile short track.

Byron led 212 of the 403 laps. Teammate and pole winner Chase Elliott led the first 185 circuits, as Hendrick Motorsports surpassed 10,000 laps led at Martinsville, becoming the first Cup organization to hit that prodigious number at a single track.

At the end of the two-lap overtime, Byron crossed the finish line 0.303 seconds ahead of runner-up Joey Logano, who couldn‘t get close enough to Byron‘s No. 24 Chevrolet in the final corner to make a move for the win.

Byron, who also won Thursday night‘s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, is the first driver to win two events this season. Saturday night‘s Cup victory was his first at Martinsville and the fourth of his career.

Austin Dillon ran a strong third behind Logano, with Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain claiming the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe and Elliott completed the top 10. Elliott leads the series standings by three points over second-place Blaney. Byron is third, 12 points back.

(Staff reports, NASCAR.com) On older tires, Brandon Jones stole an Xfinity Series win from the scion of the owner of his race team on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.

Jones dived to the inside of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs as the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 presented by Call811.com went to a second overtime. Jones cleared Gibbs on the second circuit (Lap 261) and got to the finish line 0.677 seconds ahead of Landon Cassill, as Sam Mayer bumped Gibbs’s Toyota and squeezed it into the outside wall off the final corner.

While Mayer and Gibbs tangled, AJ Allmendinger took third and the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus that goes to the highest finisher among four eligible drivers, a group that also included Mayer and Gibbs.

Gibbs led 198 of the 261 laps in a race that was scheduled for 250. Jones led 28. But Gibbs was too busy fighting Mayer on pit road after the race to worry about the lap count.

While Jones was performing a celebratory burnout on the frontstretch, Gibbs strode to Mayer’s car, and heated words soon led to punches — Mayer with helmet off, Gibbs with his helmet still on.

Making his annual one-and-done, Dale Earnhardt Jr. ran his No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro around the top 10 all evening until contact with Josh Berry on Lap 243 sent him spinning down the leaderboard. Berry and Earnhardt also tangled earlier in the race, with Berry suffering a flat tire after contact with his JR Motorsports team owner. Earnhardt rebounded to finish 11th, and Berry crossed the line in 19th.

