NASCAR: Busch, Rhodes triumph in the mud at Bristol

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR/MRN.com) Kyle Busch has a special fondness for Bristol Motor Speedway, but the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota needed a huge stroke of luck on Sunday night to rekindle his love affair with the half-mile track.

Busch won the Food City Dirt Race from a distant third place after the Ford of second-place Chase Briscoe slid up the high-banked dirt track into the Chevrolet of leader Tyler Reddick in the final corner, turning both cars sideways.

Reddick righted his Camaro and steered toward the finish line, but Busch’s momentum off Turn 4 carried his No. 18 Camry past the flag stand 0.330 seconds ahead of Reddick, who was denied his first NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Busch, on the other hand, notched his 60th career victory, ninth-most all-time, and most among active drivers. With his first win of the season, he matched Richard Petty’s series record streak of 18 years with at least one trip to Victory Lane.

An eight-time winner on Bristol’s traditional concrete surface — again, most among active drivers — Busch won the second NASCAR Cup Series dirt race since 1970 and the first featuring the new NextGen race car.

Briscoe was credited with a 22nd-place finish after running second into the final set of corners.

Logano came home third, 4.004 seconds behind the race winner. Kyle Larson was fourth, followed by Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, and Ty Dillon.

Briscoe led the first 48 laps, but his No. 14 Ford spun early with a flat tire to prompt a caution flag on Lap 49. He rallied to take the lead on Lap 140 and held on to win Stage 2 with 150 laps complete. Larson won Stage 1.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is scheduled next Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

For a complete wrap-up from Sunday, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR/MRN.com) Overcoming a mistake in communication, Ben Rhodes charged to the front in the closing laps of Saturday‘s Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt and snatched the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory from runner-up Carson Hocevar.

One circuit after the final restart on Lap 146 of 150, Rhodes, the defending series champion, buried his No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota into Turn 1, slid to the outside of third-place finisher John Hunter Nemechek, and dived to the inside of Hocevar to take the lead.

The dramatic charge to victory atoned for Rhodes‘ failure to bring his truck to the pits at the end of the first stage on Lap 40 after missing his entrance to pit road. Forced to pit after winning Stage 2, Rhodes restarted 13th on Lap 91 and worked his way forward with the aid of four cautions in the final 60-lap stage.

For more on Saturday’s race, follow this link to the Motor Racing Network’s website.