“Multi-jurisdictional crime spree” ends with Roane County arrests

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that what they called a “multi-jurisdictional crime spree” was brought to an end last week with the arrests of two men.

Deputies were called to a home on Old Post Oak Road after receiving information that two men being sought in connection to a string of break-ins might be there on April 21st, and made contact with a large group of people. Among them were Justin Brafford and Thomas Wicks, described in an RCSO release as suspects in vehicle thefts and burglaries from businesses that had been reported in recent weeks. They, along with a third man identified as Michael Hamby, were all taken into custody on outstanding warrants, and officers then began interviewing people on the scene and searching the property.

Justin Brafford (RCSO

According to the release, a search turned up items reported stolen in six different jurisdictions, including vehicles, tools, lawn equipment, and electronics, as well as suspected narcotics and prohibited weapons. Altogether, investigators estimated the value of the recovered property at over $100,000.

Thomas Wicks (RCSO)

The Sheriff’s Office says that both Brafford and Wicks were in possession of stolen vehicles at the time of their arrests and that Brafford was armed with a stolen pistol.

Brafford and Wicks were booked into the Roane County Jail, charged with multiple counts of felony theft and burglary, with more charges said to be pending further investigation.