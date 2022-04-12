Mountain Bike Poker Run to raise money for Norris Area Trail System (NATS)

(Norris Lake Project press release) The Norris Area Trail System’s (NATS) managing partners are sponsoring a Mountain Bike Poker Run on Saturday, April 30, 2022, to raise funds to contribute to trail construction and maintenance within the trail system. This is a fun, all-skills event with 5-mile, 16-mile, and 24-mile options.

Check-in and the start/finish line will be at Norris Elementary School located at 42 East Circle Road in Norris, TN. The 24-mile route run will start at 9 a.m., the 16-mile run will start at 9:30 a.m. and the five-mile route run will start at 10:30 a.m.

This is an event for people of all ages and skill levels. It is not a race but a time for bikers to explore the trails and become familiar with the recreational opportunities. Awards will be given based on the participant’s poker hands, not on speed or order of completion.

Participants under the age of 18 must have a release signed by a legal guardian. In addition to having a signed release, participants under the age of 16 must also be accompanied on the run by a legal guardian.

Pictured are participants in the 2021 event (Photo by NATS)

If you wish to participate in the event, you must register online at www.natstrails.com by April 28, 2022, by 6 p.m. Registration will be not taken the day of the event. The registration fee is $30 per person.

All participants must complete the run by 3 p.m. and be present at the finish line location to receive prizes.

For more information about the event and the routes, please visit www.natstrails.com, email info@norrislakeproject.com or call 865-457-4547.

The Managing Partners are the Norris Lake Project Team, Adventure Anderson County, Norris Dam State Park, and Explore the Tennessee River Valley.