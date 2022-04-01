Mosaic Festival coming to Historic Downtown Clinton April 9th

(Historic Downtown Clinton press release) Historic Downtown Clinton’s Mosaic Festival will be held on Saturday, April 9th, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. A color run will precede the event at 9:00 am. Sign-ups for the race continue until April 8th at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Clinton/MosaicColorRun

This event includes fine art vendors, a plethora of kid’s activities, amazing performances, and art of all kinds!

Performances from the CHS Jazz Band and Choir will kick off the day and you won’t want to miss Clinton City Schools’ performances from the ukulele club, percussion ensemble, and color guard.

Knoxville Children’s Theater will also be on hand as well as Wendy Gilhula from Pottery with a Purpose who will be doing a pottery demonstration. Gilhula has been featured as a speaker with the Dogwood Arts, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and more!

Dream Dance will be performing and we’ll end the day with music from John Alvis and the band, The Copy Room – Clinton High School Alumni.

Kids’ activities include Face Painting with Faces Gone Wild, Macramé community mural and crafts with Macrame Momma, cookie decorating with Over the Top Bakery, Balloon Animals with The Balloon Brothers, and Model Magic Clay Ice Cream Cone Magnets with Exceptional Artist and more!

Summer Small Studio will be re-creating a photo from Clinton from the 1900’s in the form of chalk art and we will have glass soldering, wood turning and live painting demonstrations throughout the day.

Vendors will be selling framed wood art, laser engraved maps, Easter items, hand crafted jewelry, glass brackets and paintings, locally grown smoked spices and spice blends, functional art for kitchen and home, hand-carved wooden Santas and nativity scenes, crochet items, house plants, oil painting, pottery, lettering and wood signs, acrylic paintings, handmade greeting cards, handmade Appalachian/shaker style brooms, macrame, fine art prints, ornaments, magnets, stained glass, multimedia mosaics and more!

Vendors include: Secret City Woodworks, Tammy Collins Art, Smoky Mountain Spice Factory, Wood Shop Woman, CHS Jazz Band, ACHS Dram Club, Woodsmith, Ghouse Studio, Lynn’s Crafts, Just a Bite Bakery, Glenn Montgomery Paintings, TN Clay, Wooden Treasures, CHS FFA, The Potter Rose Downs, Handedness, Tammi Weise Art, My Touch Art, Aviary Broom Co, Macrame Momma, The Art of Coming Alive, Susan Watson Glass.

Thank you to our sponsors who have made this event possible! Joseph Construction, Hoskins, Hoskins in the Flat, Joey Smith – Sellers Realty, Y-12 FCU.

For more information visit Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HistoricDowntownClintonTN)

or Instagram. (@historicdowntownclintontn)