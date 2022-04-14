Morgan man convicted of federal sex crimes

On Wednesday, a federal jury convicted 55-year-old Everett Eugene Miller, Jr. of Sunbright on numerous charges related to the sexual abuse of a juvenile female.

The US Attorney’s Office in Knoxville says that Miller, an over-the-road trucker, was convicted on charges of enticement of a minor for sex, transporting a minor in interstate commerce for sex, committing those offenses while being required to register as a sex offender, and attempting to escape from the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

As a result of the convictions, Miller is looking at a prison sentence of 20 years up to life. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date before the Honorable Katherine A. Crytzer, United States District Judge, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

According to the evidence at trial, the investigation began when the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that Miller was transporting a minor across state lines. When asked, the minor revealed that the defendant had transported her across state lines, and had coerced her to have sex with him in the sleeper cab of his truck.

The FBI first conducted consensual forensic exams of the minor’s cell phones, one of which Miller had provided to her without her mother’s knowledge. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators then conducted a forensic exam on Miller’s phone, which “revealed evidence which confirmed that the defendant had communicated extensively with the minor and that he had transported her across [the] country.”

Additionally, prosecutors say that after Miller had been arrested and was being detained by federal agents, he tried to escape from custody while at a medical facility he had been transported to for a heart procedure.

The FBI conducted the investigation with assistance from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release, which states that Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew T. Morris and Jennifer Kolman prosecuted the case for the federal government.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about PSC, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.