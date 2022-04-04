Military Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast Saturday

(Submitted)  Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Lewis Ridenour, Ron “Toe” Ridenour, and Roger Ridenour. 

The breakfast will be held Saturday, April 9th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.  This month’s program will feature a special presentation by the Volunteer State Honor Guard.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States. 

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together.  Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them.  The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and setup.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.  Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

May 14th’s Breakfast is sponsored by William “Bear” Stephenson; June 11th’s sponsorship is currently open; July 9th’s Breakfast is sponsored by JD’s Realty and Auction, and August 13th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.  If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097. 

