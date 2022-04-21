MEDIC to give away Brooks & Dunn tix, gas cards

All donors at MEDIC Regional Blood Center, whether they donate at one of MEDIC’s fixed locations or at mobile drives, between Monday, April 25th and Friday the 29th will be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Brooks and Dunn in concert on May 14th at Thompson-Boling Arena. The winner will be drawn on May 2nd.

Additionally, Wednesday through Friday of next week, the 27th through the 29th, donors will receive a $10 Food City gas card while supplies last. Gift cards are only available for those three days.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.