MEDIC celebrating National Volunteer Week, helping Ukraine

(MEDIC press release)  MEDIC is celebrating National Volunteer Week by automatically entering all donors in a drawing for a $500 e-gift redeemable at hundreds of organizations. Donors must have a valid email address to win.

Additionally, MEDIC will donate $5 per donor that chooses to “Skip the Gift” that week. Donors can choose to forgo the shirt, and MEDIC will donate money to support efforts in Ukraine. Just tell your phlebotomist that you don’t want the shirt.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

