Margaret “Bernece” Caldwell age 86, of Andersonville passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.  She was born October 21, 1935, in Anderson County to the late Lee and Grace Adkins.  For many years Bernece was the cook at Millers Restaurant and Apple Blossom Café in Clinton and will be remembered for making the most delicious coconut cream pies.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husbands, Harless Stooksbury, Ralph Caldwell, and Troy Hatmaker; son, Rev. Mark Caldwell; daughter, Darlene Miller; siblings, Rex Adkins, Ila Robbins, and Hazel Stokes.
She is survived by a son, Rodney Stooksbury & wife Virginia; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Caldwell; son-in-law, Rev. Rick Miller; grandchildren, Rev. Anthony Caldwell & wife Christina, Joseph Caldwell & wife Terra, Rev. Michael Stooksbury & wife Natasha, Christopher Miller & wife Ashley, and Caleb Miller & wife Shea; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Howard Eugene Adkins & wife Linda; sister, Ivory Faye Adkins; many nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Rick Miller, Rev. Michael Stooksbury, and Rev. Anthony Caldwell officiating.  Her graveside will be at 11:00 am Wednesday at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

