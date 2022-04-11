Man convicted in deadly 2019 crash

Last week, a Wartburg man was found guilty of charges stemming from an accident that killed two passengers in his car almost three years ago.

9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office says that Holden Melton was convicted last week in a bench trial, meaning that a judge and not a jury decided the case, in connection to a deadly, single-vehicle accident that occurred on May 26th, 2019.

Melton, who was 19 years old at the time of the crash, had been driving on Orchard Valley Road outside Harriman at a high rate of speed when his car failed to negotiate a downhill curve, left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Two passengers in Melton’s vehicle—18-year-old Austin French and 16-year-old Joshua Freels, both of Harriman—died in the crash, while a third passenger was also injured.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and last week after hearing evidence in the case, a judge ruled that Melton was guilty of two counts each of vehicular homicide by recklessness and reckless homicide, as well as one count each of failing to exercise due care, reckless driving, speeding and failing to maintain a lane of travel.

He will be sentenced later this spring.