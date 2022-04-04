Man arrested after pursuit, manhunt

Following up on a story we reported on last week, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies have arrested a Clinton man who led law enforcement on a two-county pursuit on Tuesday.

The CCSO says in a press release that on Tuesday, deputies had spotted a rollback that had been reported stolen along General Carl Stiner Highway, and attempted to pull the driver over. The man then led deputies on a pursuit that went through several fields before returning to the paved roadways, where he is accused of backing the rollback into several patrol cars, causing damage but injuring no one.

The vehicular portion of the pursuit ended in a field in Claiborne County when the suspect fled on foot into the surrounding woods.

The CCSO release says that after about 72 hours of searching by Campbell and Claiborne deputies and the THP’s Helicopter Unit, investigators received a tip that led them to Joshua Neal Blair. When taken into custody early Friday afternoon, Blair admitted to his involvement in Tuesday’s incident and says he fled because he had a “loaded needle in his seat and he knew he was going to jail.” He later said, though, that his use of heroin sometimes leads to blackouts, and he told detectives that he did not remember the pursuit and only remembers “waking up in the woods later that night.”

At last check, he remained in custody on charges that include assault of an officer, aggravated assault of an officer, and attempted criminal homicide, as well as a violation of probation, and holds for both Morgan and Anderson counties.