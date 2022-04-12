Louie Bluie Festival returns to in-person gathering in September

(Louie Bluie press release) The Louie Bluie Festival returns on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, for a full day of live music and Appalachian art! This will be the first time the festival has been in person on the grounds of Cove Lake State Park in Caryville since the pandemic.

“We can’t wait to share the love of music and art with our community in person this year,” said Jocelyn Woods Griffo, festival co-chair. “Our team of volunteers and organizers are truly passionate about what we do, and we are grateful for the opportunity to bring live music back home.”

Inspired by Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong, this music and arts festival aims to bring together some of the strongest talent in the area who embody the spirit of Louie Bluie. It celebrates Armstrong’s contribution to the arts and encourages musicians and artists to hone their own talents. Historically, Campbell County is a place steeped in roots music, and that’s still true today. It’s the home of Armstrong, the festival’s namesake, who grew up in LaFollette in the 1920s and was an incredibly talented man – visual artist, storyteller, and U. S. goodwill ambassador who played fiddle, mandolin, and guitar, among others.

Jake Leg Stompers (Photo submitted)

A self-dubbed “jug band,” the Jake Leg Stompers will headline the festival and present pre-war roots music on period instruments in lively, authentic styles. The Stompers capture the rebellious spirit of pre-1941 American music from Memphis Jug bands to Appalachian Hillbilly to Fats Waller – when folk music was still considered dangerous.

Festival organizers are actively seeking artisans for the maker’s village and vendors for our food court. Crafters whose work shows originality, craftsmanship, quality of design, and appropriateness to the Appalachian tradition are highly encouraged to apply.

The 2022 Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival is funded, in part, by the Tennessee Arts Commission through the General Assembly. Additional festival information is available at LouieBluie.org. For information about the Campbell Culture Coalition, visit www.campbellculturecoalition.org.