Local Sports Update: Scores, hoop accolades

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY 4/5/22

BASEBALL

Anderson County 18 Scott 2

Coalfield 13 Oliver Springs 0

Oak Ridge 8 Karns 7

Loudon 16 Kingston 6

Oneida 10 Wartburg 5

Powell 7 West 3

SOFTBALL

Clinton 16 Scott 1

Halls 5 Anderson County 2

Harriman 18 Oakdale 0

Union County 14 Grace Christian 3

BOYS’ SOCCER

Campbell County 4 Clinton 1

Kingston 7 Anderson County 2

Karns 2 Gibbs 0

NEWS & NOTES

Clinton landed a pair of Dragons on the All-PrepXtra Boys’ Basketball Team for 2021-22.  Jackson Garner was named to the Second Team after leading the Dragons in scoring, and fellow senior Trace Thackerson, who led Clinton in every other meaningful statistical category, was named to the Third Team. 

Trey Morrow of District rival Scott was named to the First Team All PrepXtra squad, while Kingston’s Colby Rayner joined Garner with Second Team honors. 

“Thack” was joined on the Third Team by Lukas Searcy of Oak Ridge and Wartburg’s Tanner Johnson.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Weekend scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD BASEBALL FRIDAY 4/1/22 (Clinch River Challenge) Clinton 3 Pike County Central (KY) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.