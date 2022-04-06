Local Sports Update: Scores, hoop accolades

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY 4/5/22

BASEBALL

Anderson County 18 Scott 2

Coalfield 13 Oliver Springs 0

Oak Ridge 8 Karns 7

Loudon 16 Kingston 6

Oneida 10 Wartburg 5

Powell 7 West 3

SOFTBALL

Clinton 16 Scott 1

Halls 5 Anderson County 2

Harriman 18 Oakdale 0

Union County 14 Grace Christian 3

BOYS’ SOCCER

Campbell County 4 Clinton 1

Kingston 7 Anderson County 2

Karns 2 Gibbs 0

NEWS & NOTES

Clinton landed a pair of Dragons on the All-PrepXtra Boys’ Basketball Team for 2021-22. Jackson Garner was named to the Second Team after leading the Dragons in scoring, and fellow senior Trace Thackerson, who led Clinton in every other meaningful statistical category, was named to the Third Team.

Trey Morrow of District rival Scott was named to the First Team All PrepXtra squad, while Kingston’s Colby Rayner joined Garner with Second Team honors.

“Thack” was joined on the Third Team by Lukas Searcy of Oak Ridge and Wartburg’s Tanner Johnson.