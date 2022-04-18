Local Sports Update

Clip Art by Clkr

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

FRIDAY 4/15/22

(Mountain Valley Classic)  Anderson County 2 Cumberland County 1…Anderson County 10 Sequatchie County 0

Campbell County 5 Oakdale 4…Oakdale 8 Campbell County 7

Kingston 13 Oak Ridge 11

Powell 5 Gibbs 1

(Yellow Jacket Classic) Coalfield 10 Moore County 0…Harriman 8 Moore County 4…Coalfield 4 Lookout Valley 2…Signal Mountain 12 Rockwood 6

SATURDAY 4/16/22

Clinton 7 Grainger 5…Morristown West 10 Clinton 7

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

FRIDAY 4/15/22

(Triple Play at AC)  Oliver Springs 20 Anderson County 11…Anderson County 7 Carter 3…Oliver Springs 10 Carter 2

Oneida 18 Campbell County 7

SATURDAY 4/16/22

(At Cookeville Spring Classic) Clinton 3 Macon County 0…Clinton 5 Smith County 0

NBA SATURDAY 4/16/22:  Game 1 Western Conference Playoffs…Minnesota 130 Memphis 117…MIN leads the series 1-0, Game 2 Tuesday at Memphis.

NHL SATURDAY:  Nashville 4 Chicago 3

SUNDAY:  St. Louis 8 Nashville 3

SPHL PRESIDENT’S CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND

GAME 2 SATURDAY at Roanoke:  Roanoke 5 Knoxville 1

GAME 3 SUNDAY at Knoxville:  Roanoke 3 Knoxville 1 (ROA wins series, 2-1)

