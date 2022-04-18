Local Sports Update

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
FRIDAY 4/15/22
(Mountain Valley Classic) Anderson County 2 Cumberland County 1…Anderson County 10 Sequatchie County 0
Campbell County 5 Oakdale 4…Oakdale 8 Campbell County 7
Kingston 13 Oak Ridge 11
Powell 5 Gibbs 1
(Yellow Jacket Classic) Coalfield 10 Moore County 0…Harriman 8 Moore County 4…Coalfield 4 Lookout Valley 2…Signal Mountain 12 Rockwood 6
SATURDAY 4/16/22
Clinton 7 Grainger 5…Morristown West 10 Clinton 7
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
FRIDAY 4/15/22
(Triple Play at AC) Oliver Springs 20 Anderson County 11…Anderson County 7 Carter 3…Oliver Springs 10 Carter 2
Oneida 18 Campbell County 7
SATURDAY 4/16/22
(At Cookeville Spring Classic) Clinton 3 Macon County 0…Clinton 5 Smith County 0
NBA SATURDAY 4/16/22: Game 1 Western Conference Playoffs…Minnesota 130 Memphis 117…MIN leads the series 1-0, Game 2 Tuesday at Memphis.
NHL SATURDAY: Nashville 4 Chicago 3
SUNDAY: St. Louis 8 Nashville 3
SPHL PRESIDENT’S CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND
GAME 2 SATURDAY at Roanoke: Roanoke 5 Knoxville 1
GAME 3 SUNDAY at Knoxville: Roanoke 3 Knoxville 1 (ROA wins series, 2-1)