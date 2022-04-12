LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
SCOREBOARD 4/11/22
BASEBALL
Clinton 17 Scott 0
Halls 5 Anderson County 2
West 2 Oak Ridge 0
Oliver Springs 19 Oneida 18
Coalfield 18 Wartburg 2
Kingston 12 Tellico Plains 2
Powell 12 Campbell County 0
Karns 8 Central 6
Midway 14-9 Sunbright 0-2
SOFTBALL
Anderson County 10 Oak Ridge 2
Oliver Springs 12 Rockwood 1
Midway 9 Catholic 7
BOYS’ SOCCER
Oneida 5 Harriman 0
NEWS & NOTES
- UT Lady Vol Rae Burrell was selected with the 9th pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft on Monday by the Los Angeles Sparks.
- The Tennessee Smokies begin a six-game series at Montgomery tonight (4/12) that will run through Sunday.
- The Knoxville Ice Bears host Roanoke Wednesday night at 7:35 pm at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in game one of their best-of-three first-round playoff series.