Local Sports Update

Jim Harris 42 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

SCOREBOARD 4/11/22

BASEBALL

Clinton 17 Scott 0

Halls 5 Anderson County 2

West 2 Oak Ridge 0

Oliver Springs 19 Oneida 18

Coalfield 18 Wartburg 2

Kingston 12 Tellico Plains 2

Powell 12 Campbell County 0

Karns 8 Central 6

Midway 14-9 Sunbright 0-2

SOFTBALL

Anderson County 10 Oak Ridge 2

Oliver Springs 12 Rockwood 1

Midway 9 Catholic 7

BOYS’ SOCCER

Oneida 5 Harriman 0

NEWS & NOTES

  • UT Lady Vol Rae Burrell was selected with the 9th pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft on Monday by the Los Angeles Sparks.
  • The Tennessee Smokies begin a six-game series at Montgomery tonight (4/12) that will run through Sunday.
  • The Knoxville Ice Bears host Roanoke Wednesday night at 7:35 pm at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in game one of their best-of-three first-round playoff series.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Smokies unveil 2022 Opening Day roster

(Tennessee Smokies press release)  The Tennessee Smokies, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have announced …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.