Local Sports Update

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

SOUTHERN LEAGUE BASEBALL

FRIDAY: Smokies 8 Chattanooga 0

SATURDAY: Smokies 2 Chattanooga 0

SUNDAY: Chattanooga 9 Smokies 5

The Smokies travel to Montgomery for a six-game series against the Biscuits Tuesday through Sunday. The Smokies return home next Tuesday the 19th to begin a series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

NBA: Boston 139 Memphis 110…The Grizzlies (56-26) rested most of their starters on Sunday as they prepare for the playoffs that will begin next weekend. Memphis is the second seed in the Western Conference and will play the winner of Tuesday’s LA Clippers/Minnesota Timberwolves Play-in game in the first round.

SPHL: (Friday) Ice Bears 5 Evansville 3…(Saturday) Ice Bears 2 Evansville 1 (OT).

The Ice Bears became the first team in league history to win five regular-season SPHL titles and will be the top seed in the President’s Cup playoffs, which begin Wednesday. The Ice Bears will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Wednesday night at 7:35 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in game one of the best-of-three first-round series.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

FRIDAY 4/8/22

Heritage 11 Clinton 1

Anderson County 12 William Blount 3

Oak Ridge 9 Thomas Nelson (KY) 9

Oak Ridge 16 Oliver Springs 1

Carter 18 Midway 1

Union County 15 Claiborne 2

Wartburg 13 Clarkrange 8

SATURDAY 4/9/22

Clinton 7 Oliver Springs 6

Heritage 8 Anderson County 2

Oakdale 5 Thomas Nelson (KY) 2

SUNDAY 4/10/22

Kingston 8 Harriman 4

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

FRIDAY 4/8/22

(Gibbs Tournament) Girls Preparatory School 6 Anderson County 1

(Gibbs Tournament) Rhea County 5 Anderson County 5

Cumberland Gap 13 Campbell County 1

SATURDAY 4/9/22

(Gibbs Tournament) Baylor 3 Anderson County 1

(Gibbs Tournament) Anderson County 11 DeKalb County 5

BOYS’ SOCCER

FRIDAY 4/8/22

Oak Ridge 3 Greeneville 1

SUNDAY 4/10/22

Oak Ridge 3 Jefferson County 1