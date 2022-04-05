LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 4/4/22
BASEBALL
Cookeville 7 Clinton 6
Anderson County 15-15 Scott 1-0
Oak Ridge 4 Karns 3
Coalfield 9 Oliver Springs 1
Greenback 15-14 Sunbright 0-3
Jellico 2 Hancock County 1
Alcoa 2 Union County 0
Harriman 3-4 Oakdale 2-1
Kingston 3 Loudon 1
Central 18 Campbell County 2
Oneida 15 Wartburg 4
Midway 5 Rockwood 4
Rockwood 13 Midway 2
SOFTBALL
Clinton 7 Grace Christian 6
Karns 9 Anderson County 5
Oliver Springs 16 Coalfield 1
Oakdale 9 Sunbright 6
Sweetwater 6 Kingston 5
BOYS’ SOCCER
Oneida 7 Campbell County 1
NEWS & NOTES
Clinton senior Sarah Burton was named First Team All-PrepXtra this week for her performance in the just-completed basketball season. Sarah averaged over 26 points a game and will play college basketball at UVA-Wise.
Oak Ridge’s Semaj Clark was named Third Team All-PrepXtra.
NASCAR SCHEDULE from MARTINSVILLE (All races on WYSH)
THURSDAY, 7:30…Camping World Truck Series “Blue Emu Pain Relief 200”
FRIDAY, 7:00…Xfinity Series “Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by 811.com”
SATURDAY, 6:30…NASCAR Cup Series “Blue Emu Pain Relief 400” (also on 96.7 Merle).