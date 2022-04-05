LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 4/4/22

BASEBALL

Cookeville 7 Clinton 6

Anderson County 15-15 Scott 1-0

Oak Ridge 4 Karns 3

Coalfield 9 Oliver Springs 1

Greenback 15-14 Sunbright 0-3

Jellico 2 Hancock County 1

Alcoa 2 Union County 0

Harriman 3-4 Oakdale 2-1

Kingston 3 Loudon 1

Central 18 Campbell County 2

Oneida 15 Wartburg 4

Midway 5 Rockwood 4

Rockwood 13 Midway 2

SOFTBALL

Clinton 7 Grace Christian 6

Karns 9 Anderson County 5

Oliver Springs 16 Coalfield 1

Oakdale 9 Sunbright 6

Sweetwater 6 Kingston 5

BOYS’ SOCCER

Oneida 7 Campbell County 1

NEWS & NOTES

Clinton senior Sarah Burton was named First Team All-PrepXtra this week for her performance in the just-completed basketball season. Sarah averaged over 26 points a game and will play college basketball at UVA-Wise.

Oak Ridge’s Semaj Clark was named Third Team All-PrepXtra.

NASCAR SCHEDULE from MARTINSVILLE (All races on WYSH)

THURSDAY, 7:30…Camping World Truck Series “Blue Emu Pain Relief 200”

FRIDAY, 7:00…Xfinity Series “Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by 811.com”

SATURDAY, 6:30…NASCAR Cup Series “Blue Emu Pain Relief 400” (also on 96.7 Merle).