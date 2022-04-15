Kimberly A. Brummett, age 56 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Norris Health and Rehab. She was born on August 10, 1965, in Anderson County, Tennessee. Kim enjoyed crocheting, playing video games online with friends, bingo, as well as fishing with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delaphine Ledford and Elizabeth Pressley as well as a brother William “Bill” Ledford.

Kim is survived by:

Husband…. Dewey Brummett Sr. of Clinton

Sons…. Dewey Brummett Jr. of Clinton

Chris Brummett of Clinton

Grandchildren…. Maggie Lynn Brummett

Kairi Skye Sorteberg- Brummett

Step granddaughter…. Chyann Wilson

Sisters…. Virginia Gail Shipley of Clinton

Martha Gaye Wagner and husband Robert of Lenoir City

Rebecca Jenkins of Sweetwater

Several nieces, nephews and cousins

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Saturday, April 16, 2022 11:00 am at Grandview Memorial Garden.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

