Kimberly A. Brummett, age 56 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Norris Health and Rehab. She was born on August 10, 1965, in Anderson County, Tennessee. Kim enjoyed crocheting, playing video games online with friends, bingo, as well as fishing with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Delaphine Ledford and Elizabeth Pressley as well as a brother William “Bill” Ledford.
Kim is survived by:
Husband…. Dewey Brummett Sr. of Clinton
Sons…. Dewey Brummett Jr. of Clinton
Chris Brummett of Clinton
Grandchildren…. Maggie Lynn Brummett
Kairi Skye Sorteberg- Brummett
Step granddaughter…. Chyann Wilson
Sisters…. Virginia Gail Shipley of Clinton
Martha Gaye Wagner and husband Robert of Lenoir City
Rebecca Jenkins of Sweetwater
Several nieces, nephews and cousins
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Saturday, April 16, 2022 11:00 am at Grandview Memorial Garden.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.