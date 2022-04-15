Kenneth Rex “Pop” Stringfield, age 85 of Heiskell

Obituaries

Kenneth Rex “Pop” Stringfield, age 85 of Heiskell, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 14, 2022.  He proudly served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961 and was stationed in Germany.  He retired from Witt Building Material Company after 46 years of service and after retiring he went to work with his nephew, Denny Holder doing excavation work.  He also loved his life on the farm, especially his cows.  Other things he enjoyed doing around the farm were:  working on his Bobcat, tractor, and working in the hayfields.  He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth W. “Pewee” Stringfield; parents, Laura and Ruth Stringfield; sister, Desta Holder; brothers, Millard, Cecil, and Carlos Stringfield.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Stringfield; son, Randy Stringfield & wife Vicki; daughter, Carolyn Shell & husband Kenny all of Heiskell; grandchildren, Cody Shell, Kasey and Kortney Stringfield, David, Heather, Alicia Stringfield; great-grandchildren, John and Josh Collins; brother, Jack Stringfield & wife Martha; niece, Natalie Collins; a host of other family and friends.

The family wants to extend a special thanks to the following for their services, kindness, compassion, and care they provided: Dr. Shane Kelly, nurse, April Janeway, the doctors and staff at Parkwest Hospital, and Covenant Health Hospice Service.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 18, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Family and friends will meet at Stringfield Cemetery on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM for a graveside service with full military honors provided by Campbell County Honor Guard.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

