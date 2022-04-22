Juanita Faye Jeffers, age 85, of Clinton

Juanita Faye Jeffers, age 85, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, April 18th, 2022. Juanita enjoyed going to the senior center and spending time with Genesis. She was an active lady and also enjoyed watching westerns. She worked at Phillip Morris for several years.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Carter and Winnie Wright; her husband, Leroy Jeffers; daughter, Patricia Jeffers; sisters, Reva Patterson and Edna Stubbs.

She is survived by her brother, Boyd Wright, and wife Wanda of Clinton, TN.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Monday, April 25th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Donnie Wallace will be officiating. Interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens directly following the funeral service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.