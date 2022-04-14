John Rice Irwin’s life to be celebrated April 24th

The Museum of Appalachia in Norris has announced that the public celebration of the life of founder John Rice Irwin will be held on April 24th at the museum.  Mr. Irwin passed away in January at the age of 91, and at the time, his family said there would be a public celebration later in the spring.

John Rice Irwin

That celebration will be held on Sunday, April 24th beginning at 2 pm with a brief reception and followed by a memorial service at 2:30 pm expected to include remarks from many of Mr. Irwin’s longtime friends such as John Alvis, Sam Venable, and former US Senator Lamar Alexander.  The speakers will share personal stories about their memories of the man who founded the now-iconic museum in 1969, musicians will also perform Irwin’s favorite songs, and family members will share some of their memories.

Guests are welcome to attend the memorial and tour the museum grounds after the service.

For more, visit www.museumofappalachia.org

