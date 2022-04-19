John Lee Murphy, age 65, of Oak Ridge

John Lee Murphy, age 65, of Oak Ridge, passed away on April 16, 2022, at Diversicare in Oak Ridge. He was born on July 28, 1956, in Lafollette, TN to the late Lester and Christine Sutton Murphy. John was of the Baptist faith. He liked to ride horses and motorcycles, and also liked old cars. John enjoyed his job where he trimmed and cut trees. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by, his son, Brandon Keith Murphy, brothers, Mitchell Murphy, Randle Murphy; sister, Vickie Boshears. Survived by, his brother, Mack Murphy, and a host of other family and friends. John’s wishes were to be cremated.

