Janet Morrow Hendrix, age 81, of Kingston

Janet Morrow Hendrix, age 81, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her home.  She was born September 9, 1940, in Ashland, Alabama and moved to Roane County at a young age, and was a graduate of Roane County High School. She was a faithful member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and being involved with WMU and Mission Friends. Janet was a very special person who touched so many. She was a great seamstress and made clothing to send to the Navahos as well as lap blankets for people in healthcare facilities.  She treasured time spent with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.  Janet took her marriage vows seriously, caring for her husband with great love until the very end.  She had a deep passion for her church and God.  Preceded in death by her infant daughter, Wanda Lea Hendrix; parents, Lloyd Brittain Morrow & Clarice Leverna Ogletree Morrow; sister, Gayle Morrow Neenan.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 63 years             Felix Gerald Hendrix of Kingston

Son                                         Brandon Gerald Hendrix & wife, Corey of Karns

Daughter                                Linda Michele Hendrix Johnson & husband, Brent of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren                                    Ashlea Michelle Johnson, Kimberly Cierra Smith & husband, Collin,

Thomas Gerald Hendrix, Eric Briley Hendrix, Lori Ann Lee, Lloyd Russell Lee,

Julie Marie Lee

Great-grandchildren              Jonathan Blake Cox, Alexis Shyann Cox, Chayna Makayla Phillips,

 Kaylee Noelle Lee, and soon to be another sweet grandchild

Sister                                      Anita Morrow Dollahite of Weatherford, TX

Daughter-in-law                     Karmen Roberson of Harriman

Brother-in-law                                    Charles Garry Hendrix & wife, Carol Ann of Oxford, AL

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. David Acres officiating.  Interment will follow at Bradbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

