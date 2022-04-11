

James T McCormick (J.T.) 83, Clinton, TN went home to be with the Lord April 8, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

He was born on October 14, 1938 in Logan County, Kentucky to James T. McCormick Sr. and Rosa B. Hightower McCormick.

J.T. was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Kenneth H. McCormick and sister Brenda Toury.

He was a lifelong member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Clinton, TN and enjoyed taking part in church activities.

He is survived by:

His wife of 56 years Patricia M. McCormick.

Children: Chris McCormick (Cindi) of Heiskell

Mike McCormick (Kim) of Heiskell

Sandy Doyle (Charlie) of Canton Georgia

Leslee Wilkinson (Jason) of Knoxville

Grandchildren: Joshua (Chasty) McCormick, Kayla Holcomb, Molly McCormick, Kelsey Gardner (Ethan), Grayson McCormick, Jake & Zoe Ann Wilkinson

Great-grandchildren: Brentley, Kennedy and Gabriel.

Special sister-in-law: Doris Cobb McCormick

Brother and sister-in-law, Terry & Donna Sanders.

J.T. graduated from Clinton High School class of 1957, he attended Tennessee Tech. and Emory & Henry.

He served in the United States Marine Corps (Semper Fi), and he retired from Y-12 plant after 31 years. He loved to fish, watch UT football and golf, (thank you, dear friend, Phil Holbrook), and he enjoyed family gatherings and his grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Chuck & Brenda Smith for all their help and care. Special thanks to the staff of Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens with pastor Wayne Hedrick officiating. Full military service provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations to be made to:

St. Mark United Methodist Church 252 North Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

www.holleygamble.com